The Romeo Lavia to Liverpool transfer saga is dragging to say the least.

The Belgian has been linked with the Reds for what feels like an eternity now, and after three bids, we have to wonder if this deal will ever get done.

The race is still ongoing for Lavia’s signature with Liverpool, of course, very keen, and Chelsea lurking in the background.

Despite being knocked back again for Lavia, Fabrizio Romano is led to believe that the Reds are still leading the race for the player’s signature, claiming on The Debrief that the Merseyside club are indeed favourites to sign him.

Liverpool favourites

Romano shared what he knows about Lavia.

“Liverpool are favourites, they’ve been bidding for weeks. Chelsea are always there because he is appreciated by the board. Joe Shields almost created Romeo as a player at Southampton and at Man City’s academy. At the moment sources believe that Liverpool remain the favourites. The expectation is for Liverpool to try again,” Romano said.

Hurry up

This has been allowed to drag on for way too long now.

Lavia is a player Liverpool have wanted for months, and yet, we’re less than one week away from the start of the Premier League season, and the Reds haven’t got Lavia through the door.

It was so evident at the end of last season that Liverpool needed a midfield rebuild, but they now have four fewer midfielders than they had last term and no recognised defensive midfield player.

It’s always worth getting bargains in the market, but Liverpool can’t keep mucking around with this rebuild or they will get left behind by the other clubs who are cracking on with their business in a ruthless nature.