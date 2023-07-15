‘At the final stage’: West Ham have all-but secured Rice replacement – journalist

West Ham United have finally confirmed that Declan Rice is leaving the club.

However, according to one journalist, the Hammers have already secured a replacement in midfield.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Juventus’ Denis Zakaria in recent weeks.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, Tuttosport suggested last week that West Ham could seal a deal for Zakaria by Monday (10 July).

That was obviously not the case, but the Daily Mail did report that ‘further talks’ were held.

Now, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has reported that West Ham are closing in on Zakaria’s signature.

Barring a sensational late turn of events, the Switzerland international will be a Hammers player soon, he said.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti said: “Brighton explored the opportunity of Zakaria to replace Moises Caicedo… but it’s too late.

“West Ham and Juventus are at the final stage and, unless there is a sensational twist, in the next days, the done deal is expected.”

Our view

As sad as it is for West Ham to lose Rice, the club must quickly focus on what lies ahead.

The Hammers will be pocketing a hefty sum for their captain which the club can then invest into their squad.

It’s arguably one of the best times for a club to be signing Zakaria.

His stock has dropped in wake of Chelsea’s aberration of a season last term. And that’s when you go in.

Pretty much every player at the west London club – and they’ve got some good ones – struggled last year.

Zakaria is definitely a top player. You have to be, to be on Juve’s books and have suitors like Chelsea after you.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Swiss ace certainly has the respect of his peers, Mason Mount deeming him ‘unbelievable‘ in November last year.

And while Zakaria was at Gladbach, Dortmund boss Marco Rose labelled Zakaria as ‘incredible’.