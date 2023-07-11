Arsenal have been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at various points over the past few months.

For instance, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed in February that the Gunners were plotting a summer move for him.

In May, Corriere dello Sport claimed that Milinkovic-Savic’s agent was keen on re-establishing contacts with the likes of Arsenal.

Indeed, they reported that the Serbia international had ‘Arsenal above all’ on his list.

However, if the Gunners were thinking of making a summer move for the Lazio ace, it looks like the opportunity has gone.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Milinkovic-Savic is now closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to declare “here we go” on the player joining the likes of Ruben Neves in the league.

Our view

Admittedly, Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing an equally amazing midfielder, who has the advantage of being Premier League-proven.

Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium is apparently all done. Surely it’s just a matter of time before the Gunners announce his arrival.

Nonetheless, Milinkovic-Savic would’ve been a good shout for Arsenal. And based on one report, he wouldn’t have cost too much either.

According to 90Min, Lazio verbally agreed a €40million (£34million) offer from Al-Hilal for the 28-year-old’s services.

Milinkovic-Savic has been described as “astonishingly gifted” and his agent even deemed him “the best midfielder in the world“.

Nonetheless, if Arsenal want to bring in other midfielders alongside Rice this summer, they’ll now have to look elsewhere.

There’s still plenty of time to go anyway, with the summer transfer window now closing until 11pm on 1 September.