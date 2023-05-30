Report: Agent of 'the best midfielder in the world' now plotting Arsenal talks











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over the past few months.

Speculation linking the Gunners and the Lazio ace was doing the rounds during the January transfer window.

Now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, speculation has intensified once again.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, has now provided an update involving Arsenal and Milinkovic-Savic.

The latter outlet, which has relayed and translated Corriere’s report, also looked at recent speculation about them.

Last month, there were claims from Italy suggesting Arsenal were readying a summer swoop for the Lazio ace.

And earlier in May, Il Messaggero claimed Juventus weren’t willing to meet the capital club’s demands.

Now, Sport Witness relayed Corriere’s report regarding what Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is planning.

Apparently, the representative ‘will re-establish contacts’ with clubs that were eyeing his client in the past.

In a boost for Edu and Mikel Arteta, the agent has ‘Arsenal above all’ on his list.

The Premier League is apparently a ‘welcome destination’ for the Serbia international in the next window.

Our view

At 28, Milinkovic-Savic is very much in the prime of his career.

And with his contract expiring in 2024, this summer would be a great time for the Gunners to sign him.

Obviously Arsenal will likely have a lot of competition, as he is an absolutely world-class player.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito previously claimed that Milinkovic-Savic is “the best midfielder in the world.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Arsenal will fancy their chances of signing him, especially as they’re now in the Champions League.

It’s great to hear that Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is seemingly very eager to liaise with the Gunners.

Arsenal have worked extremely hard to go from an upper mid-table side to title contenders.

In terms of the transfer market, they must strike while the iron is hot.