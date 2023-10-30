Astonishing’: Paul Cooney says £1.3m player is so ‘dangerous’ for Celtic

Celtic have a number of players in their squad that can be labelled dangerous. The amount of attacking threat Brendan Rodgers has at his disposal is, honestly, quite frightening.

From Matt O’Riely to Kyogo Furuhashi, the Celtic boss has a number of options available to him that make him spoiled for choice when it comes to the forward areas.

And one player that was highlighted as one of Celtic’s main threats, Daizen Maeda, was pinpointed as one that is not only dangerous but also unpredictable.

Paul Cooney was discussing the Japan international and said he was ‘astonished’ at the many positives he brings to the Celtic team.

Cooney said [The Go Radio Football Show], “What can you say about Daizen Maeda?

“You never quite know what he is going to do. But it’s astonishing his work rate and his speed.

“And he’s dangerous.”

Despite being unpredictable the Celtic support love Daizen Maeda

Maeda is one of those players who is just an anomaly at Celtic. At times he can be unplayable and at other times he can frustrate the life out of you.

The Celtic supporters are only too well aware that despite being an unbelievable player at times, there are elements of his game that he needs to sharpen up on.

TBR Celtic discussed yesterday how former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, said that if Maeda improved his finishing and his delivery in the final third he would be worth £100m.

And who can argue with that? But the fact is, Cooney is correct. Whilst Maeda has proven time and again just how important his work rate is to Celtic, the crux of his job is to be an attacker.

This season the £1.3m Japanese winger has only scored two goals and created four assists in 14 appearances. That’s not a good enough return for a player who has pace to burn. [Transfermarkt]

But that does show just how indecisive he can be in front of goal. If he could sharpen up there and get more consistent then what a player Celtic would have on their hands.

But let’s face it. If he did have the full package, Maeda wouldn’t be in Scotland. He would be at one of the top leagues in Europe. So maybe Celtic fans should be thankful for the kind of player he is as they wouldn’t have had the pleasure of watching him for the past two seasons if he wasn’t.

