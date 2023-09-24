‘Astonishing’: Craig Moore couldn’t believe what he heard from Brendan Rodgers after Feyenoord defeat

Celtic’s Champions League campaign got off to a poor start this week as Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys went down 2-0 to Feyenoord.

A lot of time has been spent on pouring over who was at fault for the Dutch side’s opening goal. Was it the wall for having Kyogo Furuhashi in it or was it Joe Hart for not lining up the wall correctly?

I thought at the time it was the fault of the wall as the players in it were not strong enough to take a full ball in the face but it seems that Brendan Rodgers’ comments on the matter have left former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, perplexed.

Rodgers revealed post-match that he allows the players to make in-game decisions whenever it is needed but it seems allowing the players to change the organisation of the wall is one thing that surprised Moore.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “This was the biggest surprise for me and hearing Brendan’s comments. So when the game’s hanging in the balance, which it was in the first half, set plays are really important.

“So, so important and for him to say that he was allowing his players to come up with what was going to happen to that particular moment in time with that set piece, I found astonishing to be honest with you.

“For me, I would be very, very clear in terms of what the roles and responsibilities were of the players.”

Whoever made the decision to change the wall and decide that the changes must be made will learn from it. And Hart will also learn, even at 36, that he possibly needs to look at his own positioning as well.

As for Rodgers‘ comments? Why have a captain and experienced players in the side if they are not allowed to set up the game as it plays on the pitch?

Yes, in hindsight what happened on Tuesday was the wrong decision to make but how many good ones are made during the match that we don’t hear about that result in a postive outcome?

I would hazard a guess there are many. I don’t want Rodgers to change that. Players should be allowed to use initiative whenever it’s needed. As long as they learn from the mistakes that are made then i have no issue with it.

