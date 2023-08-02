Aston Villa would have listened to offers for ‘amazing’ £17m player this summer

Aston Villa may need to sign a new goalkeeper by the end of the transfer window, with the club prepared to listen to offers for Emi Martinez this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that no-one has come close to meeting the Villans’ asking price for the Argentinian.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It is certainly going to be incredibly difficult for Emi Martinez to replicate the success of last season. The 30-year-old helped Villa qualify for Europe next year. And of course, he was the best goalkeeper as Argentina won the World Cup.

Aston Villa could listen to offers for Martinez

But there are exciting times ahead at Villa Park. Unai Emery dragged the club away from the periphery of a relegation battle in the Premier League and comfortably into the top-half of the table in the space of just a few months.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Interestingly, it appears that Emery is not against the idea of replacing his goalkeeper. The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa would have listened to offers for Martinez this summer.

You would imagine that they are going to be demanding a huge sum. Martinez cost £17 million when he made the move from Arsenal a few years ago after an ‘amazing‘ run in the side. And he has since proved beyond any doubt that he is an outstanding goalkeeper at the very highest level.

So Villa will be holding out for a massive profit before they cash in on Martinez.

It may alarm some Villa supporters that he could leave. But Emery has earned the trust of the fanbase with the work he has done since his arrival.

So if the Spaniard sanctions the goalkeeper’s departure, the fans should have faith that the club absolutely have a plan in place to move forward.