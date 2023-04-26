Ian Wright admits he's gutted Arsenal sold 'amazing' player for just £17m











Ian Wright has told Emi Martinez that he was disappointed when Arsenal decided to sell the goalkeeper, insisting that Aston Villa got the Argentinian for very, very cheap.

Ian Wright was speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, and was chatting with Emi Martinez about the moment in which Arsenal sold him to Villa in 2020.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Martinez’s departure came as Mikel Arteta made the decision to stick with Bernd Leno as his number one. Martinez had done an outstanding job in the final weeks of the previous campaign after Leno had suffered an injury.

Wright disappointed when Martinez left Arsenal

Obviously, Arsenal would have loved to have kept Martinez as well. But by that stage, he had set his sights on representing his country. And with that, he got the green light to join the Villans in a deal worth £17 million.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Leno did well before he ended up joining Fulham. And Arsenal ended up signing Aaron Ramsdale. Meanwhile, Martinez realised his dream of playing for Argentina, helping them win the World Cup.

So the move worked out for all parties. But Wright admitted that he was sad to see him leave the Emirates.

“I can’t lie, I was disappointed to see you leave because in that moment, you were amazing,” Wright told Martinez.

“It must be tough though Emi when the manager says he’s my number one. I remember I sent you a message when you were leaving Arsenal, and I thought Villa got you for very, very cheap.”

In hindsight, Arsenal should have asked for more before they let Martinez go. Perhaps there was a situation, had they held out for more, where Martinez would have stayed put and ultimately got back into the team.

From there, he could have kicked on and been the number one for a title-challenging Arsenal. He has already proven himself on the biggest stages.

But Villa have benefitted from Arsenal’s decision. And the Gunners have managed to move on with a smart move of their own.

Ramsdale could be number one for years to come after a superb start to life in North London.

Martinez will certainly have no regrets about his decision.