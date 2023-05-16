Aston Villa well-placed to sign £26m ace Unai Emery has deemed 'amazing' - journalist











Aston Villa are in a “privileged position” to sign Pau Torres this summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Italian journalist also told GiveMeSport that the Villans could potentially land him for just £26million.

Unai Emery previously managed Torres at Villarreal and is a huge fan of the defender.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The Villans have an exciting transfer window ahead of them in wake of their heroics under the Spaniard.

Villa could yet seal European qualification, while a finish in the top half of the table is now guaranteed.

The Villans look like a club on the up and, with Emery at the helm, will have significant pulling power in the market.

As well as Villa, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are reportedly circling too.

However, Galetti reckons the Villans have the edge on their competitors in the shape of Emery.

“The presence of Emery at Aston Villa, the former coach of Pau Torres at Villarreal,” he began.

“Would seem to put the Villans in a privileged position for the Spanish player, who will most likely leave Villarreal this summer for a fee of around €28–30m.”

‘Going to play at the highest level’

Two years ago, Emery told football.london that Torres was unlike any centre-back he had managed before.

“Pau Torres is an amazing player – I think he’s top,” said the Spaniard.

“I’ve been a coach in Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and I’ve never seen a centre back like Pau Torres.

“I think he’s going to play at the highest level.

“He’s playing now in the national team but he can play in the top teams in Europe very soon.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

What an exciting summer it’s shaping up to be for Villa.

Emery is at the wheel, Mateu Alemany is reportedly coming on board, and the claret-and-blue rumour mill includes some world-class stars.

According to The Telegraph, the Villans are also eyeing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

If everything goes well, then Villa will have a team that can compete at the highest level.