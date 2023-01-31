Aston Villa transfer news: Hakim Ziyech's move to PSG in doubt











Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly in doubt, after claims Aston Villa could make a last minute effort to sign him.

Unai Emery has already brought in Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran this month in an attempt to bolster his squad.

The Spaniard is seemingly keen to sign a winger before today’s deadline and Villa Park has been touted as a possible destination for Ziyech.

The Daily Mail claimed this morning that the Villains could be eyeing a deadline day move for the Moroccan star.

Yet, Fabrizio Romano revealed last night that PSG were in advanced negotiations to sign the 29-year-old on a loan deal.

But his proposed move to France seems to be on the verge of breaking down, which could boost Villa’s chances of landing him.

Ziyech’s move to PSG hanging in the balance

The Daily Mail provided an update on Ziyech’s possible switch to PSG in their live blog [11.47am] today.

The outlet claims that Ziyech is now attempting to revive his move to PSG as the deal has come unstuck. He’s keen on joining the Ligue 1 champions but it remains unclear whether the two clubs can thrash out a deal.

Graham Potter’s men are keen to loan out the player before today’s deadline but they would prefer him to join a non-Premier League rival.

TBR View: Villa will be keeping an eye on Ziyech

While Villa will be unable to compete with PSG financially, they will undoubtedly be waiting to see if his move to PSG falls through.

It just hasn’t worked out for Ziyech in west London after he made the £33 million switch from Ajax in 2020.

But he has shown signs that he is rediscovering his previous form and he would be a brilliant option for Emery on either flank.

