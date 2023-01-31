Aston Villa could move for Hakim Ziyech today, but he's in talks with PSG











The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa could be about to make a move for Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, but he’s already in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery will be keen to add to his squad before today’s deadline after a positive start to his reign at Villa Park.

The Villains have been linked with a move for Ziyech throughout the transfer window, with The Athletic reporting last week that Emery is keen on the Moroccan star.

The £33 million winger has struggled during his spell at Stamford Bridge and he looks set to leave west London, but he could be heading to France rather than the Midlands.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Villa could make move for Ziyech

Ziyech is an option for Villa before today’s deadline as they bid to bring in a winger, according to The Daily Mail.

Yet, Ziyech could be close to making a switch to PSG as Fabrizio Romano revealed last night that the Ligue 1 Champions are in talks with Chelsea over a possible loan move.

The ‘incredible’ Ziyech starred for Morocco at the World Cup just a couple of months ago and he’s even enjoyed a run in the Chelsea side of late.

But after the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, it seems he is set to head out the door.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TBR View: Ziyech could have been a good addition for Emery

Ziyech has struggled during his spell in England but he has shown signs of rediscovering the form he produced at Ajax in recent weeks.

Villa clearly need to bring in another winger before today’s deadline as Emery is currently slightly short in the position.

But it would be difficult for the Villains to compete with the likes of PSG financially and Ziyech now looks likely to make the switch to France.

That being said, he may face the same issues there as he has done at Chelsea over the past two years. He’ll have to compete with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a place in the side.

Show all