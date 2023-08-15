‘Brilliant’ Aston Villa talent attracting interest from two PL rivals – Sky Sports journalist

Aston Villa have a young exciting prospect and the player is attracting a lot of interest from two Premier League clubs.

it has been an exciting summer for Aston Villa as they have made some top signings. This has seen the game time of other players in the squad be minimal. Other clubs are looking to capitalise on this.

It is being reported by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas that “Cameron Archer prefers to join a Premier League club over Championship. Sheffield United and Luton both interested but latter prefers a loan. Aston Villa considering a sale. Literally every Championship club would take him.”

With so many clubs interested, including two Premier League rivals, it looks like the future of Archer is definitely one to watch this summer transfer window.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Two Premier League clubs want Aston Villa prospect

The ‘prolific‘ prospect has shone over the years for the Villa academy and also in the Championship whilst on loan. The 21 year-old has scored 11 goals in 23 Championship appearances.

Archer is definitely a ‘brilliant‘ talent and it is sad that Villa cannot provide him with more senior football. For him to fulfil his potential, he needs to be playing consistent senior football.

Unai Emery has a bigger squad and sadly, Archer doesn’t look to have a place for the time being. It was always going to be hard to be behind star striker Ollie Watkins and new attacking signing Moussa Diaby.

Therefore, leaving the club he has been in since his academy days sadly looks like the best options for all parties. If Villa are not seeing a future with him in the side, they may as well sell him to help with future funds.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

There is a huge project going on at Villa. It has so far been very successful as the club are competing in Europe this season.

It will be very interesting to see if Villa allow him a move to a Premier League rival or if they try to sell him to a team in the Championship.