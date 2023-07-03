Aston Villa open to selling their £13m player this summer after signing Tielemans

Aston Villa are now open to selling midfielder Leander Dendoncker just 12 months after signing him from Wolves.

A report from The Athletic has outlined Unai Emery’s plans for his squad this summer.

Aston Villa fans will be desperate for the season to get going again given how the last campaign ended.

Unai Emery did an incredible job lifting Aston Villa out of a relegation battle all the way into Europe.

They have a Conference League campaign to look forward to and will want to emulate West Ham’s success from last season.

In order to continue improving, Emery knows he needs to make some additions to his squad.

Youri Tielemans has already arrived on a free transfer, while Pau Torres appears to be on his way as well.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It means some players will have to leave to make space in the squad.

Aston Villa are open to selling Leander Dendoncker following Tielemans’ arrival.

The Belgian started just seven league games after his £13m move across the Midlands.

Aston Villa open to selling Dendoncker

The report from The Athletic said, ‘Villa will listen to offers for Leander Dendoncker and may also allow Calum Chambers to move as they are bringing in Pau Torres at centre-back.’

Dendoncker was linked with several clubs last summer, including West Ham and Newcastle.

However, he chose a move to Villa Park on deadline day with his Wolves career coming to an end.

Aston Villa also signed Boubacar Kamara that summer, and already had Douglas Luiz and John McGinn to choose from.

Under Steven Gerrard, Dendoncker was given his chance in the side, but by November he’d dropped out of the starting line-up.

Unai Emery barely used Dendoncker, except for a four-game spell in April where he started alongside Douglas Luiz during an injury crisis.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

A 1-0 defeat to Manchester United was the Belgian’s last meaningful contribution to the campaign as Villa went on to finish seventh.

The arrival of Tielemans has bumped Dendoncker further down the pecking order.

Aston Villa are open to selling Dendoncker now while his value is still high.

He dropped out of the Belgium squad after He’s been in and out of the Belgium squad all season, primarily playing as a centre-back when called upon.

The 28-year-old will be keen to find a new club where he can play this season and try and break back into the team before the European Championships.