Aston Villa now set to miss out on ‘incredible’ £149k-a-week star after talks accelerated this weekend

Aston Villa look set to miss out on Arthur Melo with the midfielder closing in on sealing a loan move to Fiorentina this summer.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that I Viola are set to have the option to buy the Brazilian for £17.2 million in a year.

Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

It appeared that Arthur Melo may get the chance to make an immediate return to the Premier League this summer. Of course, he returned to Juve after a really disappointing spell with Liverpool.

Aston Villa set to miss out on Arthur

However, reports from Calciomercato at the weekend claimed that both Aston Villa and Wolves were ready to cover his £149,000-a-week wages to take the 26-year-old on loan.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

That report noted that Fiorentina were keen, but would need Juventus to cover a hefty percentage of his wages to seal a move. So it seemed that the Premier League pair were in the driving seat for a deal.

However, it now appears that Arthur is set to remain in Italy next season. Tuttomercatoweb reports that talks accelerated with Fiorentina over the weekend. A loan deal that could initially be worth £2.8 million is now close.

It is claimed that the Old Lady will have to cover half his wages to allow him to move to Florence. But it would seem that that is not an issue for Juve.

There may be some Aston Villa fans who do not mind that they appear to be set to miss out. Ultimately, his time with Liverpool was plagued by injury.

He is an ‘incredible‘ player. But the Villans have shown that they have big plans in this window. So they will have other targets in mind if Arthur ends up at Fiorentina.