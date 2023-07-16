Aston Villa would be ready to cover ‘incredible’ 26-year-old’s £149k-a-week wages to seal move

Aston Villa are ready to cover Arthur Melo’s entire salary as they look to sign the Juventus midfielder on loan this summer.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Wolves would also be prepared to cover his full wages to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League next season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are working hard to offload Arthur Melo in this window. Of course, any hopes of Liverpool deciding to make his move were dashed fairly quickly with the midfielder enduring a torrid time with injury.

Aston Villa ready to cover Arthur Melo’s wages

Nevertheless, there is plenty of interest in this window. Calciomercato reports that Fiorentina are very keen to sign Arthur. However, they would need Juve to cover a large part of his wages.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 26-year-old earns up to £149,000-a-week with the Old Lady. And I Viola would need plenty of help to finance a move. With that, Juventus are looking to send him back to the Premier League.

Calciomercato reports that both Aston Villa and Wolves would be ready to cover his entire wages.

If Arthur is offered the chance to join Villa or Wolves this summer, he will surely struggle to look past Unai Emery’s men. The Villans will be back in Europe next year. And they have made rapid progress under Emery.

Having said that, after his year at Liverpool, Arthur will be particularly keen to play. And Wolves may be able to offer more assurances over game-time following the departures of the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Clearly, he will not come cheap – even on loan. But Arthur is an ‘incredible‘ talent. You do not play for Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool without being one.

So if he ends up at Villa Park, he could well prove to be a really exciting signing.