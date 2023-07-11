Unai Emery and Aston Villa ‘have no intention’ of losing ‘exceptional’ target to PL rivals

The latest news suggests that Aston Villa are going to battle until the very end to make sure they can try and sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

According to Italian journalist for Calciomercato Alessio Lento, the future of Gnonto is most likely to be in the Premier League, not in the Championship with recently relegated Leeds.

Lento goes on to claim that Everton are interested in making a move for him. Despite this interest, Aston Villa and Unai Emery are deperate to sign him and ‘have no intention’ of letting him go to a fellow Premier League club.

Apparently, right now is a pretty big moment in trying to get the deal for Gnonto sorted. With Emery so keen, there is no doubt that Villa will try everything to get the attacker.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Aston Villa desperate to sign Gnonto

It’s no shock to see Emery and Villa very keen to sign the Italian international from Leeds this summer. Gnonto is a top talent and doesn’t deserve to be playing in the league below.

The ‘exceptional‘ left-winger is still only 19 years-old but is already seen as a player ready to play a lot of senior football. He has also already made 12 appearances for Italy, scoring one goal along the way.

Currently, Villa have been using central midfielder Jacob Ramsey as more of a left-winger. Emery seemingly deems him their best option there.

Other possible options include Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore. Whilst Ramsey is a top player with bags of potential, the other two aren’t quite at Villa’s current level. Ramsey also reportedly suffered a big injury in the Euro U21’s tournament.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Due to this and also the fact that Villa are playing in Europe next season, they need to strengthen at left-wing.

Gnonto would be a great addition. He would also add more quality to the side than some of the wingers at Villa offer. It feels like he would be an ideal signing.