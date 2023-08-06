Aston Villa are now monitoring Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto over a potential move this summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to Give Me Sport about the Italian international.

Manager Unai Emery will be absolutely delighted with how his preparations have gone this summer.

The Spaniard has brought in three signings that immediately improve the overall strength of his squad.

Pau Torres looks set to start the season at left-back based on Emery’s line-ups in recent friendlies.

Youri Tielemans provides added competition in midfield, while Moussa Diaby already looks like an incredibly exciting attacker.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa appear to be eyeing more cover on the wings and are now monitoring Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Leeds.

There’s been a suggestion that Gnonto wants to leave Leeds this summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

If that’s the case, ‘one of Europe’s top young players’ could be on the market very soon.

Aston Villa monitoring Gnonto future

Speaking about the teenager’s future, Galetti said: “In the offensive positions, Aston Villa are monitoring Gnonto, as he’s likely to be leaving Leeds, and Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest.

“In midfield, nothing should change, while in defence some clubs are following with interest the left-back Lucas Digne.”

Gnonto’s immense potential has been recognised for some time.

He was handed his first senior Italy cap by Roberto Mancini while still playing in the Swiss top flight.

Leeds signed Gnonto for £3.8m last summer which is already looking like a bargain.

His direct running and turn of pace caused teams plenty of issues for defenders last season.

Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images

Considering he’s just 19, Gnonto has also shown his decision-making in the final third is akin to a player with a lot more experience.

Villa monitoring Gnonto makes a lot of sense as he could add further depth to a squad competing in Europe next season.

He would be the perfect cover for Moussa Diaby and would be a fantastic option to bring off the bench towards the end of matches.