£18m Leeds player now decides he wants to leave this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has decided he wants to leave Elland Road this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Gnonto’s future amid interest from the Premier League.

Gnonto impressed during his debut season in England last time out after joining Leeds last summer.

The Whites snapped the Italian youngster up for just £3.8 million from FC Zurich and he’s really caught the eye despite Leeds suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Indeed, Gnonto is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Aston Villa due to his displays last season.

And Jones claims that Gnonto is keen to seek out a fresh challenge already this summer.

Gnonto wants to leave

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones shared an update on the futures of Tyler Adams and Gnonto.

“At the moment, it’s not impossible they both stay, but we will have to see if that remains the case as we get towards the start of the season and other clubs realise these two are still up for grabs,” the journalist said.

“I hear that Gnonto wants to leave, I think he’ll get a bit restless if he’s playing in the Championship when it kicks off. So, let’s see how it all develops.”

Leeds are reportedly looking for at least £18 million to consider selling Gnonto this summer.

The 19-year-old is also attracting strong interest from a host of Serie A clubs after some eye-catching displays for Leeds last season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Daniel Farke will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of Gnonto as he aims to build a side capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

It may also benefit Gnonto’s development if he stays at Leeds for at least another season. The youngster will get the opportunity to become a regular fixture in Farke’s side, which would surely be better than playing limited minutes at a Premier League side.