Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Roger Ibanez from Roma and could offer up Ben Davies as bait to get the deal done.

Brazilian defender Ibanez is high on Tottenham’s wishlist this summer after yet another impressive season with Roma.

And according to Corriere GialloRosso, Tottenham could end up offering Welsh defender Davies in a bid to get Jose Mourinho to do business with them.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham consider Davies and Ibanez swap proposal

According to Corriere GialloRosso, Tottenham are big fans of Ibanez and are considering a number of proposals to get Roma to engage in talks with them.

One of those proposals suggests Spurs offering Mourinho the chance to be reunited with Davies.

Mourinho was a big fan of the defensive minded Davies while he was in charge of Spurs. And if Roma are to lose Ibanez, then the experienced manager would prefer someone come into the squad in his place.

Ibanez, who has been lauded as a ‘perfect defender’ over in Italy, is valued at around the £35m mark by Roma.

Tottenham paid £12m to sign Davies back in 2014 and he has been a consistent presence ever since.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Postecoglou to get things moving

Ben Davies is definitely one of the players likely to be on the chopping board this summer. And it’s not that he’s done much wrong, it’s just Spurs need to evolve and improve.

Over the last nine years, Davies has done well for Spurs and would leave with the best wishes of most fans.

However, if he can be used to get Ibanez through the door, then you’d imagine most Tottenham fans would happily take such a deal.

Ibanez has impressed with Roma for some time now and having been capped by Brazil, will want to build on things.

On paper, anyway, this looks like a smart deal for Spurs.