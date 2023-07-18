Aston Villa now expected to make bigger bid to sign ‘astonishing’ player soon – journalist

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that a third bid from Aston Villa for Moussa Diaby is expected by Bayer Leverkusen as they hold out for a £51.6 million fee.

Plettenberg has taken to Twitter to claim that Unai Emery’s side have now made a £43 million bid for the forward following his outstanding year with the Bundesliga side.

Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

It does appear that Aston Villa are stepping up their bid to sign Moussa Diaby. Plettenberg notes that the Villans have already made two offers for the Frenchman.

Bayer Leverkusen expect third Aston Villa bid for Moussa Diaby

Reports from RMC Sport at the weekend suggested that Al-Nassr have also made a bid for Diaby. And perhaps news of interest from Saudi Arabia has alerted the Villans.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Plettenberg has suggested that Leverkusen want £51.6 million for Diaby. And he added that Xabi Alonso’s side are bracing themselves for Aston Villa to make a third offer.

Here is what the Sky journalist has now posted on social media…

It is encouraging that Aston Villa do not appear to be too far away from meeting Leverkusen’s demands. Ultimately, they have gone some way to meeting the asking price already.

Signing Diaby would be an exciting statement after such a promising start to life under Unai Emery. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in all competitions last season.

And they can offer European football next year. There is certainly a feeling that this is the beginning of a really exciting chapter for Villa.

Diaby has been labelled an ‘astonishing‘ talent in the past. And he should only continue to get better. So hopefully for Villa, a third bid does go in – and it takes the club even closer to a fantastic deal.