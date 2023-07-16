Al-Nassr have now made £37m bid for ‘astonishing’ forward after Aston Villa see offer rejected

Aston Villa will have to see off competition from Al-Nassr if they hope to sign Moussa Diaby, with the Saudi Pro League side making a bid worth up to £37 million for the winger.

That is according to a report from RMC Sport, which suggests that Bayer Leverkusen have already rejected an offer from Unai Emery’s side for the Frenchman.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Bundesliga side are facing a huge battle to keep Moussa Diaby. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in all competitions last season.

Al-Nassr make Diaby bid after Aston Villa offer

RMC Sport reports that Aston Villa have already seen an offer worth £34.3 million up front plus £6 million in add-ons turned down by Xabi Alonso’s side.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And it now seems that Diaby are going to get the chance to become one of the latest stars to make the move to Saudi Arabia in this window.

RMC Sport reports that Al-Nassr have offered £32.6 million with a further £4.3 million in add-ons. Intriguingly, it is suggested that Leverkusen are yet to respond to that offer.

Obviously, it would be a surprise if the Europa League semi-finalists considered that bid after already rejecting Villa’s offer.

But it does highlight how clubs like Villa face fresh competition for potential targets. The Saudi Pro League is seemingly getter stronger by the day when it comes to the players they are attracting.

It would be a huge statement for Villa to sign Diaby. They have made huge strides under Unai Emery. And Diaby is an ‘astonishing‘ talent who can play across the forward line.

It would appear that Al-Nassr are yet to make Villa’s offer for the Leverkusen star. But perhaps it should still act as a warning to the Villans if they really want to sign Diaby.