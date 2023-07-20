Aston Villa now expected to make £26m bid for player De Bruyne lauded as a ‘diamond’

Aston Villa are now expected to make an increased bid for Jeremy Doku, with Unai Emery’s men planning to offer £26 million for the Rennes star.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that Rennes have turned down a £21.7 million offer for the Belgian already.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Jeremy Doku has found himself on the Aston Villa radar as the club prepare for their return to European competition next season.

Aston Villa expected to increase bid for Jeremy Doku

Doku scored seven goals and contributed four assists in all competitions last season. And it seems that he could end up in the Premier League next year.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Rennes have already rejected a €25 million bid for Doku this summer. However, it seems that the Villans are not ready to admit defeat in their pursuit of the winger.

In fact, the report claims that Aston Villa are now expected to increase their bid to £26 million.

It is noted that Doku is one of several attacking players on the club’s radar following their outstanding campaign last year. Reports from Tuttomercatoweb claimed that Aston Villa are keen on Thiago Almada.

Doku may be a safer bet than the Argentinian due to the fact that he has played in one of Europe’s bigger leagues already. And anyone who can get into the Belgium squad right now clearly has a lot of talent.

In fact, Kevin De Bruyne has previously labelled Doku a ‘diamond in the rough‘. That highlights that while he is not yet the finished article, his potential is huge.

It remains to be seen if Rennes are happy with such an offer. But clearly, Villa are determined to get a deal done.