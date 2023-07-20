Aston Villa now eyeing ‘amazing’ £17.5m World Cup winner who scored eight goals last season

Aston Villa are interested in signing Thiago Almada as Monchi works on bringing a new attacking midfielder into Unai Emery’s squad in this window.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which claims that Atlanta United want around £17.4 million for the 22-year-old.

Thiago Almada enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Major League Soccer last year. He scored eight goals and contributed nine assists in 21 appearances.

Aston Villa eyeing Almada

His form saw him promoted to the Argentina squad for the World Cup just before the tournament. Of course, that tournament ended in Lionel Scaroni’s men lifting the trophy in Qatar.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is one of the players on the radar of Aston Villa. Atlanta meanwhile, want around €20 million for the youngster.

Almada looks destined to move to a top European league at some stage in the future. He now has 31 goal contributions in just 52 games in all competitions for Atlanta.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis recently suggested that Almada is ‘amazing‘ following his move across the Atlantic.

It would be something of a gamble to make a move given that Almada is so far unproven in one of the world’s biggest leagues. But he is clearly a very bright talent with a big future.

And Unai Emery has had a major impact on a number of Villa players. So you would imagine that he would relish the chance to join the Villans and move to the Premier League. Obviously, the club can also offer Almada the chance to play in Europe from next season.