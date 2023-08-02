Aston Villa may need to sell 25-year-old if they want to sign £46m forward

Aston Villa have been told that they must sell Leon Bailey if they want to sign Ferran Torres this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones provided an update on Aston Villa’s potential transfer business for the rest of the summer, via Give Me Sport.

It’s a very enjoyable time to be an Aston Villa fan right now.

The turnaround under Unai Emery has been spectacular and their summer business will only be building on that excitement.

New club-record signing Moussa Diaby could be a game-changing move, while Pau Torres adds important depth in defence.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Villa will discover very soon who they will be facing to qualify for the Conference League group stages.

It’s been a while since their fans have had to renew their passports to follow the team in competitive action.

Emery is an expert in masterminding European campaigns and will know how his squad needs to look before that begins.

Aston Villa are keen on Ferran Torres but may need to move on Leon Bailey to bring him in.

The Jamaican international is a high earner at the club, although Phillipe Coutinho is another player whom Villa could consider selling to save the necessary cash to sign the Barcelona forward.

Villa might have to sell Bailey to sign Torres

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Emery’s potential transfer plans, Jones said: “I don’t think there is much of a queue of clubs in England ready to take Leon Bailey on a permanent deal at the moment, and I would back his self-belief to claim he can still make this work out at Villa.

“But there is talk of interest from Saudi Arabia and soon we might get a good idea of just how Villa view him at the moment.

“I think they would be good to move on from him but, at the moment, we haven’t seen anyone look to move him out of there, which is probably also needed for Villa to make genuine space for someone like Ferran Torres to land.”

Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres for £46m from Manchester City and he’s mainly been used as an option off the bench in that time.

The Spanish giants are constantly looking for ways to save money and if they receive the right bid for the 23-year-old, it’s hard to see them turning it down.

Convincing Torres to join Villa may be a different challenge while finding a suitor for Bailey could also be tricky.

There’s still plenty to consider before a move takes place, but it’s an encouraging sign that Villa are being this ambitious in the transfer market.