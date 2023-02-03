Aston Villa Transfer News: Emery tried to get Jack Harrison from Leeds on deadline day











The transfer window might have been and gone for another few months but there’s still snippets of information getting out there.

When it comes to Aston Villa, they were one of the quieter clubs in January. The Villans added just Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran to the ranks. It very much seems Unai Emery is happy enough with his squad until the summer. It is expected Emery will be backed in that window to strengthen.

However, it seems one more name was on Villa’s radar on deadline day. And that name was Leeds winger, Jack Harrison.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

According to a report from 90Min, Harrison was being considered by Villa and it’s claimed that talks were even held about bringing him to the Midlands. Of course, Newcastle were also keen on signing Harrison, but walked away in the end after landing Anthony Gordon from Everton.

90Min reports how a £20m bid being accepted by Leeds from Leicester for Harrison prompted other clubs to consider if they could bring him in instead. Further, it’s now being reported Harrison is even considering his future at Elland Road thanks to that bid being accepted.

Whether or not Villa go back for the Englishman in the summer, remains to be seen. Lauded by Alan Shearer for being ‘amazing‘, Leeds had previously wanted closer to £30m for Harrison.

TBR’s View: Scramble could be on for Jack Harrison in the summer

There’s no doubt the boat has been rocked a tad here when it comes to Harrison’s future with Leeds.

The accepting of a bid seems to have indicated an openness on Leeds’ part to sell. With that, the player himself clearly feels there’s work to be done to convince him to stay.

It could all lead to an almighty scramble for Harrison in the summer. And there’ll be no shortage of takers, with Villa, Newcastle, and Leicester all clearly keen.