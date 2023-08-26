Aston Villa have ‘very active’ interest in £22m speedster as agent flies into UK for crunch talks – journalist

Aston Villa have been very busy this summer in the transfer market, making a number of top signings.

The Villans have landed Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans over the past few months.

Now, with just a week left before the transfer window shuts, Villa could yet make more signings, based on recent speculation.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Villans had begun making enquiries over Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Villa are definitely “exploring” the option of the Gunners player.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

‘The ideal scenario’

Now, Ben Jacobs has provided an update about the state of play involving Villa, Arsenal and Tavares.

The CBS journalist told GiveMeSport that Villa Park looks like the “ideal” option for the Portuguese ace now.

In addition, Tavares’ agent has apparently flown into London for crunch talks over his client’s future.

“I think that Arsenal certainly hope that this one is resolved as soon as possible,” said Jacobs.

“There have been two clubs in particular that have been keeping tabs on Tavares – Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

“I think that the Villa interest is still very active, whereas the Forest transfer effectively collapsed.

“So it looks now like a move to the West Midlands is going to be the ideal scenario for the player.

“It is also true that Tavares’ agent has made the trip to London to continue talks.

“But we have to be a little bit cautious here because of what happened at Nottingham Forest.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

At just 23 years of age, Tavares has his whole career ahead of him.

He joined Arsenal back in 2021, but things haven’t quite worked out for him.

Tavares began brightly at both Arsenal and Marseille – where he played on loan last season – but things eventually petered out.

He could do with a change of scenery and some stability. Unai Emery’s Villa would certainly be a good place for him to prosper.

Tavares is an ‘exceptional‘ talent, although he is a bit raw. And with a bit of patience, he can build up some consistency and hopefully realise his potential.

The Gunners are reportedly seeking £22million for Tavares, which isn’t too prohibitive as a transfer fee.