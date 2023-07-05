Aston Villa definitely want to sign 23-year-old who Pep Guardiola says is a ‘top player’

Journalist Dean Jones claims Aston Villa are definitely interested in signing Barcelona star Ferran Torres this summer.

Jones spoke to GiveMeSport about Villa’s interest in Torres and confirmed he is a target for Unai Emery.

The Villains have already moved to bring in Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer after the Belgian left Leicester City.

Emery’s men are also close to snapping up Pau Torres from Villarreal, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Spaniard is set to undergo a medical this week.

Villa are expected to bolster Emery’s attacking options over the summer and they have been linked with an ambitious move for Ferran Torres.

And Jones claims their interest in the 23-year-old is genuine, with the club believing he would be a good fit for Emery’s system.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Villa want Torres

Jones shared what he knows about Villa’s interest in snapping up Torres this summer.

“There’s definite interest there, and they feel he could be a really good player for their system,” the journalist said.

“Getting the two Torres players could be a real good make-up for Aston Villa going forward next season.”

Torres has already enjoyed a short stint in the Premier League after playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The forward impressed during his time at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola labelling him a ‘top player’.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He completed a switch to Barcelona back in January last year and has struggled to nail down a place in Xavi’s side.

Emery will need more options ahead of the new campaign as Villa prepare for a return to European football. Torres would be an excellent addition to the Spaniard’s squad, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be open to a switch to Villa Park.