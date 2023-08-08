Aston Villa could yet make late move to sign ‘world-class’ player this summer

Journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that Aston Villa could yet make a late move to sign Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer.

Aston Villa have enjoyed an encouraging summer window so far as Unai Emery has moved to bolster his squad with some top-quality additions.

Indeed, the Villains have already snapped up the likes of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Emery completely turned Villa’s fortunes around last season as he guided them to Europa Conference League qualification after taking over while they were languishing in 17th.

Now, Villa are backing their manager in the transfer market and Taylor claims they are ‘well-placed’ to make another marquee signing in Joao Felix.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Aston Villa could make late move for Felix

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor claims that Felix is currently short of ‘top suitors’ and his agent, Jorge Mendes, could look to secure the Portuguese star a move late on in the transfer window.

“He doesn’t really have any top suitors out there anymore as the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all moved on and PSG doesn’t really seem to be avenue,” the journalist said. “The only one that sort of stands out is Barcelona, but again I don’t know what their finances are truly like, so I’m not sure.

“There is going to come a stage where Jorge Mendes is probably going to look to try and get him a last-minute transfer and later in the window is an opportunity for someone to capitalise on, and Aston Villa are well-placed definitely.”

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Felix spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Chelsea after falling out with Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

The 23-year-old struggled to make a real impact at Stamford Bridge, but showed flashes of his quality.

Nevertheless, Felix is a ‘world-class’ operator and if Villa do have a chance of snapping him up this summer, they will surely take up the opportunity.