Aston Villa can sign ‘every defender’s worst nightmare’ for £35m by weekend

Aston Villa have been linked with Rennes star Jeremy Doku in recent days.

On Sunday, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Villans have placed the Belgium international on their shortlist.

Villa are apparently eyeing Doku in case they fail to bring Moussa Diaby to Villa Park, Romano wrote on Twitter.

Now, Ghana Soccer Net have provided an intriguing update on the Villans’ pursuit of Doku.

They claim that the 21-year-old is one of Villa’s ‘key targets’ as they continue to bolster Unai Emery’s squad.

Indeed, the report claims the Villans have tried their luck with a €25million deal to sign Doku, which was rejected.

Apparently, Rennes are ‘seeking a fee’ in the region of €40million (around £35million).

In addition, Villa can potentially sign Doku fairly quickly if they match what his club wants.

GSN claim that, if an agreement is reached when a second offer is submitted to the French club, then Aston Villa are likely to complete a deal for the forward by the ‘end of this week’.

Our view

This is quite an exciting report with regards to Villa’s hopes of bringing in an exciting new winger.

You can understand why Rennes would reject such a low bid for Doku. Obviously they want a good sum for one of their main assets.

However, if Villa decide to up their bid – or potentially negotiate – then the player could be theirs by the weekend.

Lauded by Kevin de Bruyne as a ‘diamond in the rough’, Doku is known for his electric pace in wide areas.

Meanwhile, Breaking the Lines have described him as ‘every defender’s worst nightmare’.

He certainly seems to tick many of the boxes Villa see in Diaby. Let’s see what happens in the coming days or weeks.