Aston Villa add £43m ‘diamond’ winger to wishlist for if Diaby bid fails – Romano

Aston Villa might be pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby but they are also adding other names to their wishlist just in case.

The Villans are said to be super keen on landing Diaby and have already approached the German side with a bid. So far, that bid hasn’t been accepted and Villa are planning on going back with another.

Photo by Matthieu Mirville/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, other names are now being considered. And according to Fabrizio Romano, one of the names being mentioned at Villa is Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku.

Romano claims in an exclusive claim on Twitter that Doku has now been added to the list of potential signings for Villa if they do miss out on Diaby.

Doku was valued at around £43m by his club last year and has been mentioned as a potential target for a number of Premier League clubs in the past.

Tottenham have watched Doku while more recently, he was said to be of interest to Liverpool.

Lauded by Kevin de Bruyne as a ‘diamond in the rough’, Doku is known for his electric pace in wide areas and ticks many of the boxes Villa see in Diaby.

Villa are making a number of big moves this summer and have spent big on Pau Torres, while landing Youri Tielemans on a free as well.

Doku is one to watch for everyone

Those who have seen Doku in action will atest to the fact he is an exciting player and in the typical winger mold at times.

That means that he has games and moments where he looks exceptional. Then, on the other hand, he has times where he simply looks woeful and inconsistent.

But for a young player who can bring speed and energy to the table, Doku might be what Villa need if they can’t get Diaby over the line.