Aston Villa and Wolves offered ‘strong’ La Liga player by Jorge Mendes

Aston Villa and Wolves have both been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, according to reports from Spain today.

Gonzalez is being tipped to potentially leave the Catalan giants, despite being regarded as one of the top up and coming talents in La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Gonzalez’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered is client to both Villa and Wolves as part of a plan to secure him a move to the Premier League if he is to depart Spain.

It’s suggested that the 21-year-old does intend on seeing things out with Barcelona. But should the Spanish giants decide to let him go, then Villa and Wolves have been sounded out.

Of course, Villa are busy this summer. They have signed Pau Torres from Spain for big money and also captured Youri Tielemans on a free. They are also working on a deal to sign Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen.

Wolves, meanwhile, have strong links to Mendes and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get Gonzalez if he does indeed depart the Camp Nou.

Praised back in 2021 by Ronald Koeman for a ‘strong‘ midfield performance as a teenager, Gonzalez is among a cluster of top young talents strutting their stuff in Barcelona right now.

Another top talent for Emery

Aston Villa are really backing Unai Emery this summer and once again they’re being linked with a top talent here.

Gonzalez is certainly a player who can go a long way in the game. He has bags of potential and if he doesn’t quite do it with Barca, then he’ll produce elsewhere.

Villa might have signed Tielemans, meaning Gonzalez might not be first choice if he does sign. But in the main, this would be smart business for Villa.

After all, landing top young players from Europe’s best leagues and clubs is a big deal. If this gets done, then Villa fans can really dream next season.