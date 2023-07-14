‘Green light’: Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa given go ahead to sign ‘lightning’ player

Aston Villa are edging closer to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, after being given encouragement from the player.

Despite not agreeing to a fee with Bayer Leverkusen just yet, Fabrizio Romano reports this morning that Diaby has indeed given the ‘green light’ to Villa to pursue a deal.

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Romano reports how a bid of just over £30m has been rejected by Leverkusen. However, there is a confidence from the Villa side that terms can be agreed and with Diaby being open to the move, things will progress.

Indeed, it’s suggested another bid will be coming from Aston Villa over the weekend.

Lauded over in Germany for having ‘lightning‘ speed, Diaby has long been a target for a number of English clubs.

Newcastle have looked into signing Diaby in the past while he’s also been on Arsenal’s radar for some time as well.

But it appears Villa will be the team who end up getting the deal done.

Diaby enjoyed another good Bundesliga season last year with Leverkusen. The French winger scored nine goals and added the same number of assists.

Villa, meanwhile, are making a splash in this summer’s market. They have already signed Pau Torres for big money and continue to back Unai Emery.

A game changer for Villa

There’s no doubt that Aston Villa are going to give this a right good go next season. There is always a team who makes a bit of a surprise run for the top four and this year, it might be Villa.

Diaby is a game changing signing for the club. He is a top player who is highly-rated and courted by big clubs.

If Villa can pull this one off in addition to the other signings they’ve made, then it’s going to be a big season.