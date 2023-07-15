Aston Villa enquire about ‘incredible’ £73m ace alongside Moussa Diaby

The latest news from journalist Rudy Galetti suggests that Aston Villa have multiple attacking winger options that they are looking at and one of them is Jadon Sancho.

It has been no secret that Aston Villa are looking for a winger to sign this summer. Reports have claimed that they have already had a bid rejected for Moussa Diaby.

The club not only have domestic competitions to deal with as they managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Qualifying for Europe means more fixtures and therefore they need to make sure that they have a top squad ahead of next season.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Aston Villa interested in Jadon Sancho

It is very exciting for fans of the club at this current time. They have already signed Pau Torres and now they are being linked to top wingers.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about their transfer targets, Galetti said: “They have many names on their list that have already been explored, like Moussa Diaby of Bayern Leverkusen.

“In the past weeks, the Villans asked for information about Sancho, but the price tag set by Manchester United is considered too high.”

It is not surprising to hear that Villa could be price out of a move for Sancho. The Englishman cost Manchester United a reported £73million and they will not want to lose too much money on him.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Both Diaby and Sancho have high valuations so it is most likely that Villa will have to pick only one to sign this summer window.

Sancho, who Neymar Jr called “incredible“, definitely has top potential but his issue at his current club has been struggling to be consistent.

Perhaps a move to a team where he would start most games could benefit his career, but for now, it looks like such a move won’t happen.