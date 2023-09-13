Pundit believes £25m Everton star needs to start vs Arsenal as he has ‘that element of surprise’

Everton are still yet to pick up their first win of the season and pundit Michael Ball believes one player needs to start in their next match.

Everton have one point from their first four games and have only scored two goals so far this season. They now face a very tough match after the international break against Arsenal.

They have tried to bolster their attack with the signing of Beto and he looked sharp when he started their last game against Sheffield United despite not scoring.

This match against the Blades saw Everton pick up their only point of the season and score their first two goals of the campaign.

Now, Ball believes that the player needs to start again against Arsenal and he believes he could be the game changer for the Toffees.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Ball wants Beto to start for Everton

It will obviously be a tough game for Everton against Arsenal but the players should have some confidence based off of the fact that they beat the Gunners in the same fixture.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Ball spoke about Beto. He said: “I’d be happy for Beto start against Arsenal, he’s showed enough.

“He’s new for the opposition so might have that element of surprise and that’s what we have lacked for many seasons. Beto’s a different animal to Calvert-Lewin and that will cause Arsenal problems.”

It is no shock to see the pundit praise the £25m signing as he definitely did look like a danger in his start for Everton.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

No doubt Beto could make the difference against Arsenal and with him being a tall striker that is good at holding up the ball Everton need to make sure they play to his strengths.

With Sean Dyche in charge, such a striker feels like a perfect partnership as he is a manager who has the tactics to definitely play to his strengths.