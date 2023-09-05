‘As soon as this happened’: Ian Wright lauds ‘proper’ Tottenham player for his moment of the season so far

Ian Wright has lauded the signing of James Maddison and insisted that he knew he would score the moment the attacking midfielder got on the ball in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Burnley at the weekend.

Wright was speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show and picked out Spurs’ third goal as his moment of the season so far in the Premier League.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

James Maddison has taken little time to establish himself as a brilliant signing for Tottenham. Some had their questions about the 26-year-old given he could not keep Leicester in the Premier League last season. He has also struggled with injuries in the past.

Wright lauds Maddison after brilliant Tottenham goal

Of course, he still needs to prove that he can remain available for a sustained period. But there is no question that he is making a huge impact on the pitch.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maddison has now scored two goals and provided two assists. And his strike in the 5-2 win at Burnley at the weekend was a trademark Maddison goal.

The England international received the ball from Destiny Udogie. He opened his body up with his first touch and curled the ball into the far side of the net from outside the box with minimal fuss.

And Ian Wright went on to pick out the strike as his moment of the campaign so far heading into the first international break.

“I like his goal because as soon as this [the pass from Udogie headed to Maddison] happened, I said goal,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “I think Maddison’s signing at Tottenham’s a real proper signing. And I liked what he did at Bournemouth when they were giving him stick and he did that with the corner flag. I just like the fit, so I’m going to go with Maddison.”

It is almost remarkable how quickly Maddison has hit the ground running at Tottenham. Tony Cascarino said on the weekend that he cannot remember a player settling as quickly as Maddison has at Spurs.

He is quickly establishing himself as the club’s talisman. And it already appears that signing him in the summer is looking like an absolute masterstroke from Tottenham.