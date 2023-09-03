Tony Cascarino has admitted that he has been so impressed with James Maddison since his move to Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that he cannot remember anyone settling into a new club so quickly.

Cascarino was speaking on talkSPORT after Tottenham clinched their third league win of the new Premier League season, as they beat Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

James Maddison bagged Spurs’ third goal with a brilliant finish from outside the box. It was a trademark Maddison goal, with the attacking midfielder curling the ball into the far side of the net.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 26-year-old now has two goals and two assists in the top-flight. It is a brilliant start for the England international, who has silenced anyone who doubted whether he was worth the money Tottenham spent on him in the summer.

Cascarino amazed by Maddison form since Tottenham move

Obviously, Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick. But Maddison is quickly threatening to establish himself as the side’s new talisman.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Cascarino clearly rates Maddison incredibly highly. But even he could not imagine how quickly the former Leicester City man would adapt to his new surroundings.

“I can’t remember a player that’s settled that quickly in a team. He’s been absolutely superb,” he told talkSPORT. “It’s like he’s been there three years.

“Harry Kane’s been at the club, and his consistency’s been brilliant for Spurs. James Maddison’s turned up, and it looks like he’s been there for three years. He gets on the ball, he seems to know where everybody is, where they’re all playing. He’s had an influence on every Spurs game so far this season.”

Of course, Leicester were battling around the top-four fairly recently. So he does have experience of making an impact at the sharp end of the Premier League table.

But Cascarino is right to note just how quickly Maddison has built up that understanding with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski. The partnership with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr is also developing incredibly nicely.

When you consider some of the fees which were paid by Premier League clubs this summer, you have to say that Maddison is proving to be an absolute bargain.

He is someone who has an outstanding record in the top-flight. And plenty of players moved for a lot, lot more than £40 million in this window.

Given the way Tottenham now play under Ange Postecoglou, Maddison is going to get loads of opportunities to make an impact on games.

The early signs suggest that he is ready to step up to help take Tottenham to the next level.