'As of now': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea haven't contacted 64-year-old Spurs manager target yet











Chelsea are yet to make contact with Luciano Spalletti about potentially replacing Graham Potter as the Napoli boss remains admired by the Blues.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.

Spalletti has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe this season after taking Napoli to the brink of the Serie A title.

Chelsea are said to be keen on Spalletti, but, unfortunately for the Blues, they’re not the only team who like the Italian.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Despite strong links to Chelsea, Romano says that Tottenham are yet to contact Spalletti about the job.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

No contact with Spalletti

The journalist shared what he knows about Chelsea’s search for a new manager.

“Let’s see if there will be some other candidates, I would keep it open because these things take time, but as of now, while we are speaking. I am not aware of any contact between Chelsea and Pochettino, I’m not aware of any contact between Chelsea and Tite, I’m not aware of any contact with Roberto De Zerbi, he is not in the list I am told, I am not aware of any contact with Luciano Spalletti,” Romano said.

Wouldn’t take the calls

Chelsea may not have contacted Spalletti just yet, but the reality is that he probably wouldn’t take their calls right now either.

The 64-year-old is well and truly focused on what is happening at Napoli right now. They’re about to win the league over in Italy, and after a more than favourable draw in the Champions League, they could also be on their way to European glory too.

Spalletti isn’t the type of manager that will want any distractions in these situations, and that may be why the Blues haven’t been in touch with him yet.

Keep an eye on the Napoli boss as we head into the summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

