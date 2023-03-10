Tottenham are 'toying' with the idea of moving for Luciano Spalletti if Conte is sacked











Tottenham are very much on the hunt for a new manager right now, with Antonio Conte on the road to being sacked.

Daniel Levy must decided whether or not to depart from Conte now, or wait until the end of the season. But regardless, it’s very much accepted that Conte and Spurs will be parting ways at some point in the near future.

A number of names are already being thrown into the mixer to replace Conte. There are the usual suspects like Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel. Others have been brought up too, like Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And another Italian coach being sporadically mentioned is current Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti.

A report from Calciomercato today claims that Spalletti is one of the names that both Tottenham and Chelsea are ‘toying’ with the idea of making a move for. Bizarrely, there is also a mention of Newcastle in there, despite Eddie Howe’s brilliant job.

Spalletti is on course to win the Serie A title with Napoli this season. The Italian side have been outstanding and could even win the Champions League as well.

The 64-year-old is one of the more experienced names being mentioned. That in itself could count against Spalletti.

TBR’s View: Luciano Spalletti is a risky option for Tottenham

For all the brilliance he’s brought to Napoli, you do question whether this is the right manager for Spurs.

Spalletti is well into his final years as a manager and Spurs, really, need someone who’s going to stick around for the long-term and build a project.

As we’ve seen with Conte, homesickness can play a part and there’s no guarantee Spalletti wouldn’t be similar.

So, despite his success this year in particular, Spalletti would be one who’d raise eyebrows. Other options are available, which could suit Spurs better.