Arsenal have completed three blockbuster signings so far this summer, but if reports are to be believed, they’re closing in on their fourth addition of the summer.

Indeed, reports from Brazil have suggested that Bitello, a 23-year-old midfielder from Gremio, is set to sign for Arsenal very soon.

However, as ever with these reports from Brazil, you have to take this news with a pinch of salt.

According to Charles Watts, a much more reliable source on Arsenal, speaking on Inside Arsenal, this deal is nowhere near as close as some would suggest.

Indeed, Watts says that Bitello is being pitched to more mid-table clubs at the moment and that a move to Arsenal isn’t as far down the line as some would have you believe.

Bitello not that close

Watts shared what he knows about the ‘great‘ Brazilian.

“Bitello, I’m sure you’ve seen him linked in the Brazilian press, not so much over here. It’s a tough one, I’ve not had full confirmation. What I do know is he’s a player who has been offered around to Premier League clubs, Gremio are open to selling him and his agents are working to get him a move to the Premier League,” Watts said.

“I haven’t been told that Arsenal are one of the clubs they’ve spoken to. As far as I’m aware the focus on Bitello coming to the Premier League has been more with mid-table teams, that sort of thing. That’s not to say Arsenal haven’t been sounded out, but as far as I’m aware, at the moment I don’t think it’s anywhere near as concrete as the reports in Brazil suggest.”

Silly season

This just epitomises why the transfer window is better known as silly season.

Throughout this period you’re going to get tons of reports, counter-reports, fact, fiction and what is a spin by a club or an agent.

Granted, it isn’t always easy, and after signing the likes of Gabriel Martinelli from Brazil it was easy to believe that this Bitello move was one to watch, but it appears as though this may be nothing more than a rumour that has gotten out of hand.