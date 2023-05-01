Arthur Melo very impressed by 26-year-old Liverpool player after his display vs Tottenham











Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo was very impressed with Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota yesterday.

The Portuguese took to Instagram after a dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

It was quite an incredible game between two sides still clinging onto the hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead after Tottenham once again didn’t get going from kick-off.

However, they rallied after Harry Kane’s first-half goal, and eventually found themselves level in extra time.

Richarlison finally ended his scoring duck for Spurs in the league to earn the visitors an incredibly unlikely point.

That was until Diogo Jota struck, latching onto a loose pass from Lucas Moura and firing his shot past Fraser Forster.

The 26-year-old was relatively calm amongst the pandemonium at Anfield.

Not much has been seen of Arthur Melo this season, but he was just as happy with Jota as the Liverpool faithful yesterday.

His time at the club looks set to be coming to an end without ever making a league appearance.

Arthur Melo applauds Liverpool star Jota

The Portuguese posted a picture of him celebrating his last-minute winner with the caption: “What a rollercoaster”

Arthur Melo replied by applauding the Portuguese forward, while Curtis Jones simply called him, “The Hero”.

The day could have ended very differently for Diogo Jota.

He was lucky to escape being sent off for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.

The Spurs man was forced off covered in blood, and replaced by Richarlison.

Jota has since shared what he said to the Spurs midfielder after the incident.

Liverpool fans and Arthur were both very pleased that Jota only escaped with a yellow card.

It changed the course of the game, and he’s avoided a ban going forward.

Liverpool will need to win every game between now and the end of the season to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

It’s not impossible but would require either Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up in their final few games.

