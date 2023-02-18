Arteta shares whether Trossard could start for Arsenal at Aston Villa











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told reporters that Leandro Trossard is an option to start on Saturday.

The Gunners are looking to get back to winning ways when they head to Aston Villa in the day’s early Premier League kickoff.

Arsenal have suffered a downturn in form, picking up just one point from their last three top-flight matches.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

This culminated in the Gunners slipping off the top of the Premier League table at the expense of Manchester City on Wednesday.

In addition, Arsenal haven’t won in their last four, also losing to City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last month.

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled in recent weeks, and there have been calls for Trossard to replace him in the starting XI.

The Belgian is yet to start in the Premier League for Arsenal, but has done well when called upon.

Arteta held his pre-match press conference on Friday and spoke about whether Trossard is in line for a start.

“He’s had an impact every time he’s been on the pitch so he’s an option,” football.london quoted the Spaniard as saying.

It’s time

Trossard has certainly staked a claim for an Arsenal starting berth in wake of his decent start to life at the Emirates.

Martinelli’s form has taken a bit of a downturn since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

And with Trossard snapping at his heels, it remains to be seen who Arteta could pick against Villa.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli is one of Arsenal’s top players, but perhaps fatigue is kicking in.

It’s not surprising, really. It’s been a very hectic campaign, with the mid-season World Cup playing havoc with the schedule.

Saturday seems like the right time for the “magnificent” Trossard to come in and for Martinelli to get a bit of a rest.