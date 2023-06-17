Arsenal are set to travel to Germany and the United States for their pre-season tour this summer, and Mikel Arteta has decided to give young Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand an opportunity.

All the focus right now is on transfers and rightly so. The Gunners seem very active in this window, with bids already going in for West Ham star Declan Rice and Chelsea’s German forward Kai Havertz.

Even though Arteta is fully involved in transfers at Arsenal, the Gunners boss is working on what to do in pre-season as well. Chris Wheatley has shared the Spaniard’s plan for Salah-Eddine.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta decides he’ll give Salah-Eddine a chance in Arsenal’s pre-season

Arsenal’s academy at Hale End has been producing incredible talents in recent years.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are the most popular names, while Charlie Patino and Folarin Balogun have both gone out on loan and had outstanding campaigns.

Another player who has a bright future ahead of him but is yet to make his senior competitive debut is 19-year-old Salah-Eddine.

The Dutchman almost left the Gunners last year when he joined Hull City on loan with an option to make that move permanent. That didn’t work out and Arsenal brought him back in January.

Salah-Eddine has had issues with injuries – he’s still currently recovering as well. However, there is hope he will be fit in time for pre-season, and Arteta has apparently decided to give him a chance with the senior side then.

Wheatley tweeted: “Mikel Arteta keen on involving Salah-Eddine in Arsenal’s pre-season plans.

“The talented 19-year-old is currently recovering from injury. Initial plan is for Salah to be part of the full pre-season squad before going out on loan again for the 2023/24 campaign.”

TBR View:

Salah-Eddine is a fine talent.

The 19-year-old is a central midfielder by trade, but he can play higher up the pitch as well. He is full of tricks and skills, can score goals, provide assists and has even been compared to Philippe Coutinho.

Jeorge Bird, who follows the Arsenal Academy more than anyone else, was once even convinced that Salah-Eddine is really suited to a left-wing role.

Arsenal fans know Arteta loves versatile players, and it will be interesting to see where he’ll deploy Salah-Eddine in pre-season this summer.