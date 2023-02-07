Arteta already involved in Arsenal talks to sign PL player this summer











Journalist Rudy Galetti has told Give Me Sport that Mikel Arteta has been involved in early discussions as Arsenal prepare to make a move to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Rice looks to be a priority for the Gunners at the end of the season. According to a report from The Times, the 24-year-old is Arsenal’s top target. And they have a belief that they may be able to bring him to the Emirates.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It would be little surprise to see Rice leave West Ham this summer. Unfortunately for the Hammers, they have taken several steps backwards this season. And the midfielder is starting to edge towards what could be the peak years of his career.

Arteta involved in early talks over Declan Rice move

Arsenal therefore, may have ascended to the summit at the perfect time. And it seems that they are already working on a potential move for the England international.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Galetti has now shared that initial discussions have already taken place. And very intriguingly, Arteta has been involved in the talks over the £100 million-rated star.

“Declan Rice, for sure, remains a priority for Arsenal in the summer,” he told Give Me Sport.

“There are some updates because the Gunners have the West Ham midfielder in their sights and first contact to collect preliminary information already happened.

“During January, there were new contacts in which Arteta was directly involved. No personal terms have been under discussion with the entourage of Declan Rice, but Arsenal understood that the player wants to join them.”

Arsenal are certainly going to be big players in the race for Rice this summer. From the outside, it does appear that the time has come for the ‘magnificent‘ midfielder to leave the London Stadium.

The Gunners did sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. However, it does not appear that Jorginho is going to address their concerns in the long-term following his deadline day move.

Of course, it is obvious to see why Arsenal want Rice as a top target. And it seems to be incredibly telling that Arteta has reportedly got involved in the early discussions.

It certainly appears that Arsenal are going to push the boat out to try and bring Rice in.