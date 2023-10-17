Liverpool sent scout to watch ‘incredible’ 23-year-old PL star on international duty on Monday

Liverpool kept a close eye on the performance of Pedro Neto during Portugal’s European Championship qualifier on Monday, with the Reds one of the sides interested in the Wolves winger.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Arsenal and Aston Villa are also keen on the 23-year-old after his brilliant start to the season.

Pedro Neto has been superb for Gary O’Neil’s side. In fact, no-one has provided more assists in the Premier League this season than the youngster. He has set up five goals, while he also scored an outstanding goal in the draw with Luton last month.

Of course, it has been a difficult time for the wide-man over the last couple of years. He has spent much of that time out injured. But he looks to be finding his best form once again.

Liverpool had scout watching Pedro Neto play for Portugal

And Wolves’ Premier League rivals are certainly taking note of his form.

90min reports that Arsenal, Villa and Atletico Madrid are all admirers. Meanwhile, Liverpool had a scout in attendance to watch him as he came on for the final 24 minutes of Portugal’s 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina this week.

Reds right to take serious interest in Wolves star

Liverpool have done brilliantly to rebuild their attack over the last 12 months or so. There looks to be huge potential in the forward line consisting of the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

But the Reds will be aware that Salah cannot go on being this good forever. So it only makes sense that they have their eye on the best attacking players around right now.

Neto has been in ‘incredible‘ form so far this season. So it is no surprise that Liverpool are taking a serious interest in his performances for club and country.