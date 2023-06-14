Arsene Wenger almost signed ‘amazing’ winger in 2015, now Arsenal reportedly want him again

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze this summer, a player who was on the verge of joining Arsene Wenger’s Gunners back in 2015.

Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window. Central midfield is the priority, but a new winger will really help them out too.

CalcioMercato revealed this week that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Chukwueze. This would be a signing eight years in the making if it goes through.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger almost signed Samuel Chukwueze for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger’s eye for young talent is up there with the very best in the history of the game.

The legendary Frenchman signed players nobody had even heard of and turned them into superstars during his time as the Arsenal boss – he saw something in Samuel Chukwueze that he liked eight years ago.

The ‘amazing‘ Nigerian, who is now at Villarreal, revealed in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Periodico Mediterraneo earlier this year that he flew to London to sign for Arsenal following the U17 FIFA World Cup in Chile back in 2015.

The Gunners wanted to sign him, but a deal collapsed after Wenger and co couldn’t agree a deal with his club in Nigeria.

Chukwueze said: “Yes, from the World Cup I went to Arsenal to sign a contract, but it got complicated because they didn’t reach an agreement with my academy.

“I went through Salzburg and Porto before being lucky enough to come to Villarreal. And I signed a pre-contract at the age of 17. They told me that I had to return at the age of 18 before signing the final contract as a professional. I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’

“I returned to Nigeria and started training with my academy again.”

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Chukwueze would be a very good signing for Arsenal this summer.

The 24-year-old Nigerian, who is a left-footed right-winger, would be an excellent backup for Bukayo Saka, who played every single game and burnt himself out last season.

Chukwueze, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal last term, would give Mikel Arteta the option of giving Saka a break whenever required.

That would make Arsenal a dangerous side, and with just a year left on his contract, Chukwueze would be available for a very affordable fee in the coming weeks.