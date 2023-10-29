Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has admitted that he’s a fan of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Wenger was speaking on beIN SPORTS and reflecting on Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United.

However, even when the ball barely enters Arsenal’s half, the goalkeeping situation is still a topic of conversation.

Mikel Arteta made several changes yesterday, giving fringe players like Emile Smith Rowe and Jakub Kiwior much-needed starts.

He didn’t feel the need to replace David Raya with Aaron Ramsdale despite his promise to rotate the two goalkeepers this season.

The Spaniard’s confidence might have been shaken after his performances against Chelsea and Sevilla so starting him yesterday does make sense.

Unfortunately for Ramsdale, it means that he’s likely now relying on Carabao Cup matches for his minutes.

Wenger has shared that he really likes Ramsdale and thinks he’s still got a chance of breaking back into the Arsenal team this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s doing all the right things behind the scenes right now.

A good performance against West Ham would give Arteta something to think about although he looks pretty set in his ways right now.

Wenger a big fan of Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

Speaking about the England international, Wenger said: “Personally, I like [Aaron] Ramsdale. If I was in his position I would not give up because I believe he has a chance to get back into the team.

Richard Keys then asks him if he thinks he’s better than David Raya and he says: “Better? I don’t know if he’s better.

“I just think that Ramsdale has made decisive saves in games last season. They were not happy maybe with his feet, his distribution.

“[The most important thing is] to stop balls from going into goals. On the other hand, when you’re in this position, you always – it happened to me many times – you have a good team, but you want to improve the team.

“Then you look, what can I improve? Maybe the distribution from the back, it happened to me with centre-backs sometimes.

“I don’t believe in rotation of goalkeepers, I don’t believe this lack of clarity of the hierarchy, it doesn’t work. The hierarchy has to be clear.”

It would be interesting to see how Wenger would have handled the Ramsdale and Raya situation had he still been in charge of Arsenal.

Although he admits to being a fan of the 25-year-old, he might have still brought in the Spanish international and simply made him his number one.

Arteta’s comments have added more intrigue to the situation and the fact that neither goalkeeper has stood out head and shoulders above the other means the speculation is only going to continue.

All eyes are on the West Ham game now and whether Ramsdale can take the opportunity he’s almost certainly going to be handed.