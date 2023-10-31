Arsenal target Douglas Luiz is having a spectacular season for Aston Villa – he’s outscoring the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have had a good start to the new season, but their attack hasn’t been as fluid as it was last term. However, they are still second in the table, and a couple of quality signings in January could push them to the title. Luiz would be a great addition to Arsenal‘s midfield.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Arsenal target Douglas Luiz is outscoring Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have had an interest in Douglas Luiz for quite a long time.

The Gunners tried extremely hard to get him on transfer deadline day in last year’s summer window. Villa managed to hold onto him then, but Mikel Arteta is still said to be keen to sign the Brazilian.

90min claimed recently that the Arsenal boss, as well as Edu Gaspar, are huge admirers of Luiz, who has taken his game to a whole new level under Unai Emery this season.

Luiz is a defensive midfielder by trade, but if you look at his stats this season, the thing that will catch your attention is the number of goals he has scored.

The Brazilian has six goals to his name already this term, which is a phenomenal return for a deep-lying midfield player.

To compare, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has only scored five goals this season, as has Eddie Nketiah despite his hattrick at the weekend. Gabriel Jesus has netted only four so far in all competitions.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Luiz would be great for Arsenal

Douglas Luiz is an unbelievable player.

The Brazilian, still only 25 years old, is great on the ball, excellent without it, and what makes him very attractive is the fact that he knows the Premier League better than most other Arsenal targets.

The Gunners are likely to lose Thomas Partey in 2024, while Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny’s contracts will expire at the end of this season.

Arteta and Edu will not find many better options on the market than Luiz.