Arsenal remain very keen on signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that both Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta are huge admirers of the Brazilian.

The Gunners have been long linked with a move for Douglas Luiz after failing to land the midfielder last year.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Guardian reported Arsenal failed with a deadline-day move for Luiz last summer, with the Gunners eventually opting to bring in Jorginho just a few months later.

Of course, Arteta has since lost a key man in the middle of the park in Granit Xhaka and Kai Havertz is yet to prove he can fill the void left by the former Arsenal skippier.

And it seems that Arsenal remain keen on signing Luiz after an excellent start to the season with Aston Villa.

Arsenal still very keen on Luiz

90 Min reports that Arsenal are still interested in snapping up Luiz, with Edu and Arteta both said to be huge fans of the midfielder.

It’s noted that Arteta worked with Luiz during their time at Manchester City together. And while the Arsenal boss is keen on a reunion, Villa are in no mood to sell in the upcoming transfer window.

Indeed, Luiz is said to be committed to the Villains and wants to help them secure shock qualification for the Champions League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Luiz has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season with Villa and has taken his game to a new level under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

The ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder has netted five times in nine Premier League appearances and bagged a brace in the 4-1 win over West Ham yesterday.

It saw Luiz break a long-standing record as he became the first Villa player since 2006 to score in four consecutive Premier League games.

Luiz would represent an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad and could be the right man to replace Xhaka. It’s no secret that Havertz has struggled in the position while Thomas Partey has battled with injuries this season.

Yet, it’s difficult to see Villa entertaining a sale in January, especially as Luiz signed a new deal last year.