Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah returned to first-team training yesterday, and Bukayo Saka welcomed him back with a one-word message on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Englishman had to step up after Gabriel Jesus’ knee surgery in December. He did a very good job for Arsenal, but he picked up an injury himself over a month ago.

Now, it looks like Nketiah is back and is raring to go.

Ever since Erik Ten Hag wrongly claimed that Arsenal have no injuries, the Gunners have been dealt three huge blows.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s season ended after a serious injury, while William Saliba picked up a back problem that has kept him out of the side for a while now.

Eddie Nketiah is the other one who has missed a few games for Arsenal, but the Englishman took to Instagram yesterday to confirm that he is now back in training with the lads.

“Good to be back out there,” he wrote on the social media platform yesterday. He posted two pictures as well, one of them featuring his good pals Saka and Reiss Nelson next to him.

Saka replied to Nketiah’s post with the message, “trouble,” perhaps suggesting that the striker’s return is going to trouble all of Arsenal’s rivals from now until the end of the season.

TBR View:

Arsenal haven’t missed Eddie Nketiah too much because right after the Englishman got injured, both Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard returned from their respective injuries.

Both players have been excellent for the Gunners in Nketiah’s absence, but with the Englishman now back, the Gunners have a very strong attack for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal could’ve done with someone like the ‘fantastic‘ Nketiah to come off the bench against Liverpool on Sunday. He would’ve been a good option to stretch the Reds’ defence, but unfortunately for Arteta, he wasn’t available.

Arsenal take on West Ham United next, and it looks Nketiah will be fit for that game. He scored in the reverse fixture back in December, and he’d love nothing more than to find the net again next weekend.

