Arsenal youngster Arthur Okonkwo speaks to psychologists to help control his mood before matches











Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been speaking to psychologists to help control his mood before matches.

The goalkeeper was interviewed by The Athletic as he continues his loan spell at Austrian side Sturm Graz.

It’s been an exciting season for Okonkwo who has finally made his senior competitive debut.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the giant goalkeeper, and has previously played him in pre-season.

He was then sent on loan to League Two side Crewe Alexandra, where he impressed in England’s fourth tier.

However, Arsenal decided to move him in January, and he’s now been impressing in Austria.

Sturm Graz are in a title race with RB Salzburg, who have dominated Austrian football for some time.

The 21-year-old has come in and immediately taken the number one jersey, keeping four clean sheets in nine league games.

Okonkwo has been speaking to psychologists to help him before games, something Emi Martinez has also done since leaving Arsenal.

It’s a tactic that appears to be working well for Okonkwo, who could have a big future at The Emirates one day.

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Since moving to Austria, he has started working with psychologists on breathing techniques and controlling his mood before games.’

Given how nerve racking playing in a new country, with teammates who speak a different language must be, it looks like a wise move from Okonkwo.

It makes sense for Okonkwo to speak to psychologists in order to play his best football, something Arsenal will be glad he’s doing.

Aaron Ramsdale is Mikel Arteta’s first choice right now, and that looks unlikely to change in the near future.

Despite his mistake against Southampton, Arteta will still have full faith in the England international.

With Matt Turner looking like a solid back-up, Okonkwo might have to prepare for another loan move next season.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He may wish to stay in Austria, as Sturm Graz have a great chance of qualifying for Europe this season.

Okonkwo could really benefit from another campaign playing at a good level, and potentiall chasing continental silverware.

